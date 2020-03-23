Walmart Tells Texas Justices Its Win Revokes $35K Deal Offer

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Walmart has urged the Texas Supreme Court to intervene and undo a lower court's ruling that allowed a shopper to collect a $35,000 settlement that the company offered hours before a federal judge dismissed the underlying personal injury case, arguing it creates a forum shopping loophole. Walmart Stores Texas LLC told the high court on Thursday that the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in a February ruling "blessed" Elizabeth Shirey's "tactical maneuver" of appealing Walmart's summary judgment win in the personal injury case to the Fifth Circuit and filing a separate breach-of-contract suit in state court to enforce the purported settlement agreement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS