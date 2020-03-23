Romania Can't Escape $356M Award, Court Hears

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Two Swedish food industry investors have urged the D.C. Circuit not to halt their efforts to collect more than $140 million they say is still owed them under a $356 million arbitral award issued against Romania, pointing to the country's continued efforts to evade payment of the 2013 award. Brothers Ioan and Viorel Micula said in a Friday brief that the court should deny Romania's bid to pause enforcement while it appeals U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta's September ruling enforcing the award, arguing there's "no reason" to think the country's appeal will succeed given that the judge had no choice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS