Ex-Inmate Sues Atty Over Inaction On 'Impossible' Robbery

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A Houston man who was in jail at the time of a robbery he was charged with committing has sued his appointed public defender over the attorney's alleged inaction, claiming he was stuck in jail for five months longer because the attorney didn't visit him or respond to calls and letters. Kyle Gregory Franks filed a legal malpractice lawsuit against solo criminal defense attorney Joe David Wells in Harris County District Court on Monday. Wells told Law360 on Tuesday that he disputes the allegations and has documentation showing he met with Franks at least four times. Franks had been incarcerated since 2013...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS