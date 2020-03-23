Norris McLaughlin Helps With $54M Manhattan Loan

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Safra National Bank has loaned $54 million to SMA Equities for an apartment building on East Houston Street in Manhattan, and Norris McLaughlin worked on the deal, according to records made public in New York on Monday. The loan is for 255 E. Houston St., which also goes by 171 Suffolk St., and of the $54 million figure, $14.5 million is new financing for the building and the remainder is an assumption and refinancing of preexisting debt at the property. Mortgage documents filed on Monday indicate that William Brewer of Norris McLaughlin PA worked on the transaction, although it wasn't clear...

