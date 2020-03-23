Top 3 Groups Lobbying The FCC

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- During the month of February, the three most active lobbyists at the Federal Communications Commission shared a common priority: trying to shape the clearing and auctioning of two valuable spectrum bands. According to four weeks of FCC records, attorneys submitted 248 ex parte filings, which are disclosures that parties lobbying the FCC must file to detail conversations and meetings with agency commissioners and staff. Here's a look at the top groups that lobbied the FCC from Feb. 1 through 29 and a sampling of what they discussed. CTIA The trade group representing all four top mobile carriers was the most vocal...

