DOD Considers Revising Its Subcontracting Procedures

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense is contemplating revising its process for approving companies' systems for subcontracting work on government projects, according to a notice published in the Federal Register on Monday. The DOD is seeking public input about whether it's necessary and efficient for federal contracting officers to review companies' subcontracting processes, the notice said. Under current subcontracting procedures, a contracting officer makes an initial and a final determination about whether a contractor's subcontracting processes meet government standards, according to the notice. If, after the initial determination, a contractor has sufficient deficiencies in its subcontracting procedures, the contractor has 30 days...

