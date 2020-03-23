Texas Judge Sends $775M Asset Sale Fight To Arbitration

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday compelled arbitration between an oil consultancy and a Hong Kong-based petroleum company for a dispute involving a $775 million British Petroleum asset sale, overriding the findings of two separate arbitrators. U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes said that, with few exceptions, it is the purview of courts to determine whether a party has waived its right to arbitrate by also pursuing relief in court. Therefore, consultancy International Energy Ventures Management LLC can pursue arbitration with United Energy Group Ltd. over breach of contract. "The law is that courts, rather than arbitrators, are best suited to...

