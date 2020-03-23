Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Judge Sends $775M Asset Sale Fight To Arbitration

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday compelled arbitration between an oil consultancy and a Hong Kong-based petroleum company for a dispute involving a $775 million British Petroleum asset sale, overriding the findings of two separate arbitrators.

U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes said that, with few exceptions, it is the purview of courts to determine whether a party has waived its right to arbitrate by also pursuing relief in court. Therefore, consultancy International Energy Ventures Management LLC can pursue arbitration with United Energy Group Ltd. over breach of contract.

"The law is that courts, rather than arbitrators, are best suited to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!