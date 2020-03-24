Designer Wants Adidas Sanctioned For Evasion In TM Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- An entrepreneur suing Adidas AG for trademark infringement after it allegedly ripped off his "You're Never Done" catchphrase has asked a California federal court to sanction the German-based sports apparel giant, claiming it used vague jurisdictional arguments to completely evade his discovery requests. In a motion for sanctions filed Monday, Abraham Berti Levy said Adidas stonewalled him for months while he requested documents that show how much allegedly infringing merchandise it sold and how much profit it made off those sales, among other things. Adidas implied those products were only sold overseas, Levy said, and were therefore not subject to the...

