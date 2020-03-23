Fed. Circ. Affirms Automakers’ PTAB Wins On Motor Patent

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday backed wins by Honda, Toyota and Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., upholding consolidated decisions from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that the automakers showed several claims in an Intellectual Ventures electric motor patent are invalid. Patent holding company Intellectual Ventures II LLC had urged the panel to vacate the PTAB decisions, arguing that the board's invalidity decisions rested upon improper claim constructions, but the panel's one-line order summarily affirming the consolidated PTAB decisions did not elaborate on the panel's reasoning. Oral arguments were held in the cases March 2. Monday's decision marks the latest setback for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS