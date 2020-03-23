Chinese Hospital Seeks Info On Soured IVF Center Deal

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A Chinese hospital is asking a California federal court to force a prominent Pasadena fertility doctor to turn over information it says is relevant to Chinese litigation over a soured in vitro fertilization clinic venture, as the hospital's former owner fights a similar lawsuit filed by the clinic's investors. Ciming Bo'ao International Hospital Co. Ltd. is seeking information that it intends to use in litigation filed against Jinxin Fertility Group Ltd. and its executive director Dr. John G. Wilcox. The hospital accuses them of harming its reputation by claiming that it was still involved in the deal to develop and operate...

