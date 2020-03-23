Pop Star Lizzo Slams 'Truth Hurts' IP Claims As 'Opportunistic'

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Pop star Lizzo on Friday tore into counterclaims from three songwriters who say they deserve credit for her chart-topping “Truth Hurts,” urging a California federal judge to toss many of their “opportunistic and legally bankrupt” claims because she says they had no involvement in the song’s creation. Last month, Justin Raisen, Jeremiah Raisen and Yves Rothman hit Lizzo with their countersuit, blasting her October lawsuit that asks a federal judge to rule that they played no role in creating the song. The trio claimed it was involved in writing and producing an earlier, unreleased track with Lizzo that contains her popular...

