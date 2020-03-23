Law360 (March 23, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2020 Benefits Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2020 Benefits Editorial Advisory Board are: R. Joseph Barton, Block & Leviton LLP R. Joseph Barton, a partner at Block & Leviton, is the chair of the firm's employee benefits group and the firm's veterans/servicemember rights group. He has more than 16 years experience handling a diverse array of complex and class litigation. He is listed in Marquis' "Who's Who in American Law."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS