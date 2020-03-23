Calif. Nursing Home Preserves Win In Fatal Stroke Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel has affirmed the dismissal of an elder abuse and wrongful death suit against a nursing home accused of causing a 92-year-old woman's death by failing to timely treat a stroke, saying her daughter's medical expert was not qualified to testify. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the First District on Friday unanimously upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Kindred Healthcare Operating Inc. in a suit accusing the nursing home operator of causing the death of patient Ruth Goros. The suit lodged by the patient’s daughter, Diane Lowery, alleges that Kindred and its subsidiary, Care Center...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS