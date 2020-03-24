Baker McKenzie Nabs 3 Employment Aces From Morgan Lewis

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie has scooped up three employment law veterans from Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP with expertise in areas ranging from wage and hour disputes to matters involving the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Paul Evans, Blair Robinson and Jeff Sturgeon will all primarily work out of Baker McKenzie's New York City office, with Evans and Sturgeon also having a presence in Philadelphia, the firm said in a Monday announcement. Sturgeon told Law360 on Tuesday that they "hope to bring [their] decades of experience to clients in this time of crisis," referring to the coronavirus pandemic, and added that the firm's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS