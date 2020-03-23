PG&E's Fate May Rest With One Of Its Sharpest Critics

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup may be the final hurdle for PG&E Corp. in meeting a June deadline to emerge from bankruptcy and access billions in state funding, but winning a green light from the jurist, who has repeatedly criticized the utility over the years, won't be an easy task. Since PG&E filed for Chapter 11 protection in January 2019, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali has largely greenlighted its proposed reorganization plan, which will allow it to issue up to $9 billion in new common stock and take on nearly $11 billion in new debt. However, Judge Alsup, who is presiding over a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS