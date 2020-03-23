Ex-Theranos Execs Holmes, Balwani To Get Separate Trials

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Theranos Inc.'s former CEO Elizabeth Holmes and ex-Chief Operating Officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani will face separate criminal jury trials over charges they lied to investors and doctors about the now-defunct blood testing startup's product capabilities, a California federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila said Holmes’ trial, which is slated for August, will proceed as scheduled, and Balwani’s will begin after Holmes' has ended. “The court has found good cause to sever the trials of Ms. Holmes and Mr. Balwani,” Judge Davila said, without elaboration. Citing the current coronavirus crisis, Judge Davila said that the next status conferences...

