Alnylam Dodges Stock-Drop Suit Over FDA Approval Efforts

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals escaped a stock-drop suit Monday when a federal judge in Massachusetts dismissed investors’ claims that the company made misleading statements about the FDA approval prospects for a drug to treat a rare disease. The lawsuit failed to lay out statements from the Cambridge, Massachusetts, biotech company that were either misleading or not protected as opinions, according to U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton. “In light of those facts, allegations that defendants made materially misleading statements with respect to FDA approval are unavailing,” Judge Gorton said. “That Alnylam presented its data in a positive light and made optimistic statements before...

