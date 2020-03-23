Fla. Panel Won't Order New Trial In Smoker's Fight With RJR

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Monday rejected a smoker’s argument that a trial court erred in allowing unrelated evidence of her personal health history to be presented to jurors in her trial against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. but said the jurors should have awarded damages for past pain and suffering. Florida’s First District Court of Appeal said that given Myra Rozar’s history of medical problems that overlap with her smoking-related chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the trial court did not abuse its discretion by allowing jurors to consider how much of her damages claims could be attributable to other medical problems....

