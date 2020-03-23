Liebowitz Client Hit With Atty Fees After Dropping Case

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday ordered one of Richard Liebowitz's clients to repay more than $24,000 in legal bills to a website he unsuccessfully sued for infringement, saying the case was aimed more at winning a settlement rather than actually protecting copyrights. Five months after Liebowitz and photographer Glen Craig voluntarily dropped a lawsuit that accused the online magazine PopMatters of using an image without permission, the judge ordered them to reimburse attorney fees the company spent defending the case. The lawsuit against PopMatters — one of thousands Liebowitz has filed in recent years — looked fishy to the judge, who quoted extensively from...

