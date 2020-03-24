Ex-Ford Worker's ERISA Suit Over Severance Program Axed

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has axed a former Ford employee's suit claiming he was illegally denied access to a severance program, finding that the auto giant had broad latitude to give benefits to some employees and not others. U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh on Monday dismissed David Scott Jr.'s suit claiming the Ford Motor Co. ran afoul of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by refusing to let him participate in a special incentive program in 2017. Judge Steeh wrote that the special incentive program, or SIP, specifically said Ford had full discretion to decide who to offer benefits to,...

