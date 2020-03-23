Mallinckrodt Dodges MS Drug Monopoly Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday dismissed claims that drugmaker Mallinckrodt conspired with Express Scripts to artificially inflate the price of a drug used to treat infant seizures and multiple sclerosis, saying representatives of Medicare Advantage plans lacked standing to bring antitrust claims. MSP Recovery Claims and several other plaintiffs have been assigned recovery rights on behalf of Medicare plans that claim they've overpaid for Acthar, an adrenocorticotropic hormone drug. But five of seven assigners purchased Acthar from entities that have no affiliation with Mallinckrodt, including Caremark LLC and Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy LLC, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee said....

