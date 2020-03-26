A DOJ Demonstration Of Shrewd Dark Web Data-Mining

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- For years, cybersecurity teams, security firms and forensic investigators have talked about dark web monitoring as a potential tool in the corporate information security toolbox, and some have coordinated such efforts. Companies’ cybersecurity programs need to be dynamic and responsive to current threats and, in turn, the threats companies anticipate are informed by cyberthreat intelligence. The dark web can be a rich source of cyberthreat intelligence. Indeed, the dark web hosts websites dedicated to the sale and purchase of stolen data and forums where anonymous individuals can ask advice on how to find or exploit security vulnerabilities in devices or software....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS