Ohio Judge DQ Bid Fails In Fraudulent Surgeries Case

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Monday rejected bids made by hundreds of patients seeking to disqualify a state judge presiding over a consolidated medical malpractice case against a fugitive surgeon, saying a legal doctrine bars relitigation of claims already adjudicated. U.S. District Judge Michael R. Barrett granted the dismissal of an injunction-seeking suit filed by Frieda Aaron and hundreds of other patients who are suing Dr. Abubakar Atiq Durrani and various hospitals in Ohio state court alleging the surgeon performed unnecessary spinal surgeries for purposes of Medicare and insurance fraud. Durrani was indicted on 10 criminal counts but fled the U.S....

