Adviser To Pay $35M In SEC Action Over Hiding Losses

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A New York-based firm will pay the SEC more than $35 million to resolve allegations that the firm spent years defrauding its customers by hiding losses in its flagship hedge fund, under the terms of a proposed judgment filed Monday in New York federal court. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which filed the proposed judgment, asked U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote to have International Investment Group LLC disgorge $30.9 million with $4.3 million in prejudgment interest, totaling $35.2 million. The agency and the company reached an earlier partial judgment agreement in November, the day after the SEC launched its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS