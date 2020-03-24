Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Adviser To Pay $35M In SEC Action Over Hiding Losses

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A New York-based firm will pay the SEC more than $35 million to resolve allegations that the firm spent years defrauding its customers by hiding losses in its flagship hedge fund, under the terms of a proposed judgment filed Monday in New York federal court.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which filed the proposed judgment, asked U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote to have International Investment Group LLC disgorge $30.9 million with $4.3 million in prejudgment interest, totaling $35.2 million.

The agency and the company reached an earlier partial judgment agreement in November, the day after the SEC launched its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!