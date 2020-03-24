EQT Says Landowners Not Entitled To Additional Royalties

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- West Virginia landowners have no basis in their proposed class action for claims EQT Corp. shorted them on payments for natural gas royalties, the energy company told a West Virginia federal court on Monday. Natural gas producer EQT urged the court to toss several claims brought by a group of landowners who say the company miscalculated their royalty payments for natural gas liquids under their leases. EQT said the lessors made only "vague, factually and legally unsupported" claims that they're entitled to benefit from a commodity that is manufactured downstream. EQT said it pays the owners for the value of natural...

