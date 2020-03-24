Apple Blasts Maxell's 'Scorched Earth' Discovery Strategy

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Apple has fired back at Maxell Ltd.’s motion for sanctions for alleged discovery abuses, saying it's "the culmination of its plan to weaponize discovery” in the patent infringement suit over Apple’s FaceTime and Find Your Friends features. In a response filed Monday, Apple said Maxell has pursued a strategy requiring the iPhone maker to hand over all documents and code even if they bear only a tangential relation to the the allegedly infringing features, despite the court deeming its first motion to compel unreasonable. “Undeterred, Maxell continued to apply to Apple a scope of discovery that it would not even apply...

