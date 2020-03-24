Pa. Says New DOJ Wire Act Opinion Could Cost Lottery $1B

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The commonwealth of Pennsylvania told the First Circuit in an amicus brief on Monday that the Department of Justice’s disputed new take on federal interstate gambling prohibitions could end up costing the state’s lottery system more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The brief, which comes as part of a challenge brought by New Hampshire’s lottery system to recent DOJ guidance finding that the Wire Act’s prohibitions on interstate gambling apply not just to sports gambling but to all types of wagers, argued that the newly broadened interpretation of the law would eviscerate Pennsylvania’s budget and sharply cut lottery proceeds that...

