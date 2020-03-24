Energy Logistics Co. Defeats Award Over Shipping Delays

Law360, London (March 24, 2020, 5:21 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Tuesday overturned an arbitration award issued to the owners of a cargo ship over delays leaving port, ruling their failure to turn over a detailed list of the vessel’s cargo to an oil and chemical trader doomed their claim. High Court Judge Robin Knowles ruled that American ship owners MTM Trading LLC's failure to provide copies of a bill of lading was fatal to their pursuit of compensation from the company that chartered the vessel, Tricon Energy Ltd. Although MTM Trading told Tricon what the bill of lading contained, it did not provide the oil and plastics...

