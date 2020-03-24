Toyota, NTT To Bless Smart Cities Plan With $1.8B Stock Buys

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Toyota and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. said Tuesday they will work together to develop and commercialize smart cities and will invest 200 billion Japanese yen ($1.8 billion) in each other to seal the alliance. Toyota Motor Corp. and Japanese telecommunications company NTT said that together, they will pioneer a "smart city platform" that they plan to debut in Japan and eventually deploy worldwide. The envisioned platform would connect people, cars, businesses, homes, infrastructure and related public services, the joint announcement said. "Toyota and NTT came to the conclusion that it is necessary not only for each company to engage in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS