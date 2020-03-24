CenturyLink Fights Cert. Bid In Suit Over Sales Tactics

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- CenturyLink has challenged a bid to certify a proposed class of investors alleging the telecom company hid its practice of overbilling for services customers never agreed to, arguing in Minnesota federal court Monday that individual concerns overwhelm classwide ones. Shareholders have failed to show a shared reliance on alleged misinformation because there is no evidence that the company’s alleged misrepresentations kept its stock price artificially high, and they haven’t presented a damages model that accurately calculates the amount they lost after the company’s share price tumbled, CenturyLink contended in its opposition motion. “Plaintiffs’ expert has opined that a common damages methodology could...

