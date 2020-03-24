3rd Circ. Sinks Insurance Coverage Bid Over Damaged Yacht

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- An insurance company escaped coverage over a partially sunken yacht after the Third Circuit said Tuesday in a precedential opinion that the boat's owners failed to show their damages were "a matter of chance," joining other circuit courts in finding that such insureds must prove a loss was fortuitous. A three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment win for Chartis Property Casualty Co. in its New Jersey federal suit against John and Joan Inganamort over the 2011 damage to their 65-foot fishing vessel, Three Times a Lady, while it was docked behind their part-time home in Florida, rejecting their bid to show...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS