Modell's Pushes To Freeze Ch. 11 Case Because Of COVID-19

The sporting goods chain asked the court to allow it to “mothball” its operations and defer payments of all nonessential expenses until the coronavirus restrictions lift and it can conduct the liquidation sales it says are the “cornerstone” of its case.
“The debtors, along with their professionals, have developed a plan to reoperationalize after COVID-19 abates and believe that the breathing spell provided by the bankruptcy suspension is in the best interests of their estates and all creditors as it will allow the debtors, in time, to maximize the value of their inventory and leasehold interests,” Modell's said.
The company, which operates 153 sporting goods stores, filed for bankruptcy on March 11, citing both the general challenges brick-and-mortar retailers have faced from online competition and more specific issues, such as warm winters reducing sales of cold-weather products and local sports team performances depressing the sales of licensed goods over the past two years.
It said it had $43.4 million in secured debt and more than $100 million in unsecured claims, and that its pension fund is underfunded by about $25.8 million.
At the first-day hearing for the case two weeks ago, landlords for some of the store locations expressed concern the mounting COVID-19 situation would keep customers away from the liquidation sales and that the company would not be able to meet administrative expenses.
