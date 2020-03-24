8th Circ. Disbands Huge Class In Union Pacific ADA Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday struck down a thousands-strong class of Union Pacific Railroad workers who claim the company illegally forced them to disclose medical conditions and pulled some off the job, saying too many individualized issues exist for class treatment to be viable. A three-judge panel reversed a February 2019 order by U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon that certified a class led by Quinton Harris and five other named plaintiffs who are accusing Union Pacific of flouting the Americans with Disabilities Act by having a policy that requires workers to disclose health conditions like epilepsy or PTSD and then...

