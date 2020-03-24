Special Counsel Says It's OK To Redirect Asylum-Seekers

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Special Counsel has found after reviewing a U.S. Department of Homeland Security report that border agents are not violating the law by sending asylum-seekers at the Tecate, California, port of entry to a different port roughly 40 miles away. In a Monday letter to President Donald Trump, special counsel Henry Kerner said DHS could not verify a whistleblower's allegation that U.S. Customs and Border Protection managers are breaking the law by instructing border agents to direct asylum-seekers to enter the U.S. at a port of entry in San Ysidro, California. But DHS did find that CBP agents are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS