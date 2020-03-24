Texas Coffee Shop Says Firm Dismissed Suit Without Consent

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A coffee shop is suing a south Texas law firm in Houston state court, accusing the firm of dismissing the business' permit dispute with the local city government without consent and lying about its attorneys' qualifications to handle the case. Tammie Brown, owner of coffee shop The Addiction LLC, filed a malpractice suit against The Law Office of Alex R. Hernandez Jr. PLLC on Monday in Harris County District Court. She claims multiple attorneys at the firm fell short of their promised "aggressive representation" by failing to appear at a temporary injunction hearing, misleading her about the status of her lawsuit...

