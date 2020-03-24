7th Circ. Won't Revive CVS Aloe Vera Gel Labeling Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday held that a proposed class of aloe vera gel buyers hasn't offered adequate evidence to warrant the revival of their claims that Walgreens and its private-label maker falsely marketed the gel for sunburn relief. The aloe vera gel buyers haven't shown the products at issue are ineffective, the court said. The purchasers contend that the labels are deceptive because the products don't contain enough of a compound called acemannan, found in aloe vera, to be marketed as "aloe vera gel" and to have a therapeutic effect. The panel said although that may be a viable theory,...

