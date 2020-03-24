Fla. Court Applies Anti-SLAPP Law To Protect Election Mailer

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- In a win for First Amendment advocates, a Florida state judge found Tuesday that election mailers are covered by a state law protecting against lawsuits aimed at limiting the exercise of free speech. In a ruling that struck down a former West Palm Beach commissioner’s defamation lawsuit against a marketing firm and electioneering group, Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Glenn D. Kelley ruled that a Florida law against so-called strategic lawsuits against public participation should be construed broadly and that “catch-all” language in the statute covers electioneering communications. The case had drawn the attention of several First Amendment groups as amicus...

