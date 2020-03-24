Staples Fudged Portable Chargers' Capabilities, Suit Says

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A group of unhappy Staples Inc. customers hit the retailer with more than dissatisfied surveys Monday, filing a proposed class action in Illinois federal court after the company's line of in-house portable chargers allegedly fell short of its marketed specs. According to the complaint, the office supply retailer "deceptively" advertised its colorful portable charger line known as Power Bank as having a battery capacity of 5,000 milliamps per hour, while the customers allege the technology is more likely operating at 3,400 mAh — only about 70% of the touted performance. "Plaintiff and the other members of the class were deceived and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS