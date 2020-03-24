Sports Swing Tech Co. Gets 2nd Shot In Defective Parts Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has let a sports electronics company move forward with claims that a former manufacturer of electronic components breached its contract by supplying defective parts for a new product designed to analyze swing techniques for players of golf, tennis and other sports. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. on Monday tossed the fraud and unjust enrichment claims lodged by NewSpin Sports LLC against supplier Arrow Electronics Inc. but preserved the contract claims. The Seventh Circuit in 2018 had determined some of NewSpin's contractual claims time-barred but let the company amend its suit. When the case returned to the district...

