ITC Gives Go-Ahead For Chinese Cabinet Tariffs

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday effectively cleared the way for duties of up to 293.45% on Chinese government-subsidized wooden cabinets and vanities after finding that the U.S. is hurt by imports of the products. Following the unanimous vote, the duties are set to go into effect the first week of April. The decision was quickly applauded by the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance, which helped petition for the tariffs, as “a major win for the American kitchen cabinet industry and our American workers." “When given a level playing field, the American kitchen industry can compete with anyone in the world,” Edwin...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS