Wells Fargo Seeks Stay Without Bond, Citing $1.7T In Assets

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo asked a federal court Tuesday to stay a $102.7 million judgment for infringing the United Services Automobile Association's mobile deposit patents, saying it should be allowed to do so without having to post bond because of the immensity of its $1.7 trillion in assets. In a motion to stay the judgment, Wells Fargo Bank NA said it believes the National Bank Act exempts it from having to post a bond to stay the judgment until all appeals in the case are final. But even without that, the bank said a bond payment isn’t necessary because Wells Fargo has the resources...

