Food Service Firm Says Rival Sabotaging Ft. Knox Contract

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- An Alabama food service company said a rival Kentucky-based military food service company is trying to sabotage its newly awarded government subcontract to operate the cafeteria at Fort Knox, according to a lawsuit filed in Kentucky federal court. In a complaint filed Monday, Birmingham, Alabama-based Southern Foodservice Management Inc. laid out a history of strife with its rival, Louisville, Kentucky-based Mitchco International Inc., and asked the court to clear the way for Southern Foodservice to start a new contract providing cafeteria service to soldiers at Fort Knox. The row stretches back to May 2015, when the Commonwealth of Kentucky Education and Workforce...

