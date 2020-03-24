Food Tech Co. Nature's Fynd Rakes In $80M From Investors

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Nature's Fynd, a food technology company that produces protein without involving any animal products, said Tuesday it has raised $80 million from a group of private investors led by Generation Investment Management LLP and Breakthrough Energy Ventures. The Series B funding round is meant to help the company — which formerly did business as Sustainable Bioproducts — commercialize food and beverage products, including breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack products, according to a statement. The company says it produces a protein from a microbe that was originally discovered in the geothermal springs of a volcano in Yellowstone National Park. Using a proprietary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS