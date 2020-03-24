Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gulfstream Founder’s Son Off Hook From $10M Estate Taxes

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The son of the deceased founder of Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. isn’t personally liable for over $10 million in unpaid taxes his father's estate accrued because he followed procedures to be discharged as an executor, a California federal court has ruled.

The court said Michael Paulson could be discharged of his personal liability as a trustee for estate taxes on the living trust created by his father Allen Paulson, according to an order filed Monday. Paulson followed procedures under Internal Revenue Code Section 2204 to be discharged as both an executor and a trustee, the court said, rebutting claims from the U.S....

