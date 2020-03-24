Class Attys Seek More Than $4M For NantHealth IPO Action

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A legal team comprising attorneys from the Gibbs Law Group LLP, the Kehoe Law Firm PC and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP has requested $4.125 million as pay for their work representing an investors' class that accused medical tech company NantHealth Inc. of leaving out critical information from public filings in advance of a 2016 initial public offering. According to a March 23 motion for final approval of class settlement, the class counsel team wants that sum, which is equivalent to 25% of the $16.5 million settlement fund, plus $349,073.67 to cover their litigation expenses, as well as a $25,000 fee...

