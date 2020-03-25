ITC To Probe Harm Of Chinese Lawn Mower Imports On US

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched a preliminary investigation into whether lawn mower engine imports from China are financially hurting U.S. manufacturers after receiving a complaint from a Wisconsin-based company. The commission is probing accusations from Briggs & Stratton Corp.'s March 18 petition that Chinese small vertical shaft engine exports are being government-subsidized and sold at unfairly low prices, according to a notice in the Federal Register on Wednesday. Briggs said in its petition that it and North Carolina-based Honda Power Equipment Mfg. Inc. cannot compete with lawn mower engines being imported into the U.S. from 43 Chinese manufacturers....

