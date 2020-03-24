Ex-Army Biomedical Engineer Can't Sink Philips NDA Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Army biomedical engineer must face Philips North America's suit accusing him of violating a nondisclosure pact by sidestepping company security to access confidential information, a North Carolina federal judge said Tuesday. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. denied Dustin Zimmerman's motion to dismiss Philips' suit accusing him of breaking a nondisclosure agreement he signed during a brief training program done by the company. The judge pointed out pleading standards set in two U.S. Supreme Court rulings, Atlantic v. Twombly and Ashcroft v. Iqbal, which required federal complaints to go beyond "mere conclusory statements"...

