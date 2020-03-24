Target Class Settlement Doesn't Merit Hefty Fee, Judge Says

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has slashed a plaintiffs' firm's cut of a $2.3 million class action settlement with Target over harassing debt collections calls by nearly a third, saying the case wasn't as risky as lawyers claimed and not complex enough to warrant the $758,333 requested. Approving the settlement Monday, U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman trimmed back the fees requested by Lemberg Law LLC, citing the quick six months it took to settle. Judge Hillman also rejected the firm's arguments that the "high risk" case warranted taking 33% of the settlement fund. "The mere fact that there was some risk...

