Cloud Co. Fights To Sustain Chancery Claims Against Charter

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A cloud services company already sanctioned by Chancery Court during a long-running contract dispute with Charter Communications argued against a summary toss of millions of dollars in counterclaims Tuesday, saying it would suffer the ultimate court penalty without a full review. Peter B. Ladig of Bayard P.A., counsel to Optymyze LLC, made the point during arguments on counterclaims filed in response to a Charter Communications Operating LLC’s breach of contract complaint filed in late 2018. The Charter action led to litigation that left Optymyze facing $1.5 million in fines and its officials at risk of arrest. In the latest chapter, Charter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS