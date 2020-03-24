Court Puts Pot Cos.' Claims Against Fiserv Unit On Hold

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday temporarily barred a group of marijuana companies from pursuing any of their claims related to nearly $620,000 they allege embattled cannabis payment processor Linx Card owes them. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel said that until the court rules on a motion for a permanent injunction, none of the marijuana companies seeking the return of their funds from Linx Card Inc. could pursue action against Fiserv unit First Data Merchant Services LLC, which allegedly is still holding a cache of money belonging to Linx's onetime customers. Linx Card's business of providing a credit card payment workaround for...

